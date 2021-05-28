Kiwanis

The following students from New Albany High School were recently recognized as being recipients of the New Albany Kiwanis Club Scholarship.  Pictured are front row left to right: Dakoyta Lesure, Jodi Parks, Amariz Tellez; back row left to right: Cayden Knox, Lauren Whiteside, Anna Tarrant and Grant Richey.

josh.mitchell@djournal.com

