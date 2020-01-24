A New Albany man was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary of a dwelling, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The sheriff’s office had a warrant for the suspect’s arrest in connection with the burglary, which was reported in mid-December on County Road 25, said Edwards.
An investigation determined that the suspect, Parker Gasaway, 18, had some of the items that were taken out of the house, Edwards said.
Gasaway’s bond was set at $10,000. But a hold has been placed on Gasaway, who is on probation out of Pontotoc County for accessory to burglary, the sheriff said.