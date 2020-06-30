The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a New Albany man on drug charges Monday, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.
The suspect, Cedric Penson, 42, allegedly had about 2 ounces of marijuana and about 13 grams of meth, Edwards said.
Penson was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia and possession of alcohol, said the sheriff.
Penson was arrested after a traffic stop on County Road 108. His bond was set at $32,500, but he has a hold placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections because he is on probation, Edwards noted.