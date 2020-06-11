A New Albany man was recently arrested on several drug charges, police say.
Chadz Fitzpatrick, 33, had a warrant out for his arrest and was picked up in Corinth, said New Albany Police Department Narcotics Investigator Kevin Johnson.
Fitzpatrick has been charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell, possession of crystal meth with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of powder cocaine with intent to sell.
After being arrested in Corinth, Fitzpatrick was brought back to New Albany on June 8. His bond was set at $100,000, and he has bonded out.