A 48-year-old New Albany man has been charged with third-degree arson for allegedly setting fire to a storage shed with a recreational vehicle inside, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Michael Simpson has been charged with third-degree arson in connection with the incident, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at 1081 County Road 77 in the North Haven community.
“Due to the cooperation and good working relationship between the sheriff’s office and fire departments, thankfully this arson case was resolved very quickly and efficiently with the arrest of Richard Simpson,” said Union County Chief Deputy Baron Baker.
Once the scene was under control, it was determined that no one was inside the structure. The sheriff’s office gathered information on Simpson, who reportedly lived inside the RV.
Simpson was located after units cleared the scene, and it was determined that he had deliberately set the fire and left the premises, according to the sheriff’s office.
Simpson also had an arrest warrant for contempt of court with Union County Justice Court, and his bond was set at $5,000 for the arson charge.
North Haven and Myrtle fire departments responded to the fire as well as the sheriff’s office. The New Albany Fire Department also assisted.