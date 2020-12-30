A 19-year-old New Albany man is being credited with saving the life of a woman whose house was on fire.
Kalob Adair was taking a drive after midnight on Dec. 21 when he saw smoke and fire coming from the house located at 414 South Central Ave.
Adair, who recently graduated from New Albany High School, called 911 to report the house fire. He saw there was a car parked at the house, which made him realize someone might be sleeping inside the burning home.
He went to the door of the house and started yelling and making noise to see if anyone would wake up.
“I’m pretty sure any normal person would do the same thing I did,” Adair said.
Adair is humble and does not take credit for saving the resident’s life. He said the police and firefighters deserve all the recognition.
But the resident who was inside the burning home called Adair a “hero.”
“You literally saved my life,” the resident, Melanie Holland, told Adair. “God put you into a position to save my life, so I am very grateful.”
Adair said he just happened to be driving by the house at the right time. That night, he had been up late working on his computer at home. He decided to take a break and go for a drive around New Albany, and that is when he saw the roof of the house on fire.
Adair said, “I had no role whatsoever in saving her.” He said all he did was notify the authorities and try to wake the resident up. He added that God put him into position to report the fire.
“I didn’t do anything spectacular,” Adair said. “It’s all God honestly.”
But Holland said she would be dead if Adair had not called in the fire. She noted that the fire alarms in the house were not going off to wake her up because the fire was in the attic and the smoke was going up.
“I would have died in that house,” she said. “I am eternally grateful.”
Adair said all that matters to him is that Holland is OK. He added that it is a testimony that God works wonders.
New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside also praised Adair for calling in the fire. By quickly reporting the fire, Adair prevented further damage to the house and probably saved the resident as well, Whiteside said.
The fire department was on scene within three minutes, and the police department was there before that. Police beat on the door and got the resident out of the house, Whiteside said.
“She wasn’t aware it was on fire yet,” Whiteside said. “The fire was actually in the attic at that time.”
Fire was coming out of the roof, and there was heavy smoke, the chief said. The fire had not gotten down into the living level of the house, so the smoke detectors had not gone off yet.
Basically, the fire was burning overhead and compromising the strength of the roof and ceiling, Whiteside said. Eventually the fire started to “drip down out of the ceiling into the floor,” he said.
Adair knew to call 911, and “he helped everybody get there,” Whiteside said. “This was just a matter of minutes away from being a bad fire, a bad situation.”
Adair “quite possibly (saved) the resident’s life,” the chief added. “This one young man made such a difference by being at the right place at the right time. In my heart I honestly believe he was put there for a reason at that exact moment.”
Whiteside also praised the police department, firefighters and 911 dispatch for doing a great job.
“It was textbook perfection,” Whiteside said.
It appears the fire was due to an electrical issue in the attic, the chief said.