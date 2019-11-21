A New Albany man has been charged with three counts of felony child endangerment after three children tested positive for marijuana, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Kentrell Norman, 25, turned himself in to the Union County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, and his bond was set at $15,000, Edwards said.
The children who tested positive for marijuana were ages 1, 2 and 6, Edwards said.
Norman was allegedly using marijuana in the home, which resulted in the children testing positive for the drug, the sheriff said.