A New Albany man has been arrested for an alleged knife attack, according to Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The suspect, Donyelle Riddle, 37, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with domestic aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of methamphetamine, the chief said.
The alleged incident occurred at about 5 p.m. Oct. 1 when police received a 911 that a female was being assaulted by a male in the 500 block of North Street.
Police arrived, and the suspect had left the scene. The female had been cut with a knife on her arm, the chief said.
An ambulance was called to the location, and the victim was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.
A short time later, police received information that Riddle was at the South Central Laundromat. Officers arrived on scene, and it appeared Riddle was locked in the bathroom. Officers were able to get Riddle out of the bathroom, and he was found to be in possession of what appeared to be methamphetamine and scales, Robertson said.
Riddle’s bond was set at $50,000.
In another case, the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 1 arrested a Ripley man for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and several other charges, said Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Abra Perry, 33, was arrested after a traffic stop on County Road 81, which is also known as Airport Road.
Perry was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, and his bond was set at $30,000.
Edwards said the sheriff’s office K-9 dog, Caesar, alerted on the vehicle.
In another case, Cody Bowling, 31 of Myrtle, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with felony malicious mischief. The sheriff said there has been a problem with barbed wire fence being cut and fence posts being torn up. Bowling is suspected of being responsible for the crimes, which have occurred in the Macedonia area.
Edwards said several reports of the fence destruction were taken over about a week’s period.
Bowling was already on probation, the sheriff said.