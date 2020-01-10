A New Albany man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Zachary Davidson, 27, allegedly beat up a man at a residence in the Campbell community on Highway 30 East, Edwards said.
The victim went to the hospital, the sheriff said.
The alleged assault occurred Wednesday. Davidson was also charged with domestic violence/simple assault, Edwards noted.
Davidson was already on probation, and his bond was set at $26,500. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Davidson, and he was being held in the Union County Jail, Edwards said.