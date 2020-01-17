A New Albany man was arrested for felony DUI on Friday, police said.
The suspect allegedly rear-ended a vehicle at a red light at the intersection of Highway 15 South and Interstate 22, according to police.
The suspect’s name is Jesse Carillo Jr., police said.
Officers arrived on scene to work the wreck and found that Carillo, 46, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Carillo was placed under arrest and transported to jail. He was charged with DUI fourth offense, which is a felony, police said.
No one was hurt in the wreck.