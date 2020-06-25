A New Albany man has been charged with felony shoplifting for allegedly stealing a cellphone from the local Verizon store, police said.
The suspect, James Matthew Stout, 31, was arrested Wednesday by the New Albany Police Department, and his bond was set at $5,000.
Police got a report Tuesday that a customer shoplifted a Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $1,100. There was video surveillance footage that allegedly identified Stout as the suspect, police said.
Police were able to recover the stolen phone.