A New Albany man was sentenced to 12 years in prison this month for selling methamphetamine.
Eric Vernon, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of selling methamphetamine.
On Count 1, Vernon was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but eight years were suspended, leaving 12 to serve.
On Count 2, Vernon was sentenced to eight years in prison with no years suspended.
Both sentences will run at the same time, and Vernon will also be on probation for five years.
Vernon was also sentenced on charges of possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of meth.
On the possession of meth with intent to sell charge Vernon was sentenced to 24 years in prison, but 12 years were suspended leaving 12 to serve. And on the possession of meth charge he was sentenced to three years in prison with no years suspended.
Vernon also pleaded guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to five years in prison on that charge. According to the indictment, Vernon stole a 2005 Dodge Caravan on Jan. 27.
All of Vernon’s sentences will run at the same time, giving him a total of 12 years to serve in prison.
In another case, Cathy White, 54, of Etta, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated domestic violence, but all of the years were suspended, leaving her no years to serve.
According to the indictment, White shot her husband multiple times on Aug. 23, 2016.
White was also placed on probation for five years and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
White entered an Alford plea to the aggravated domestic violence charge. Under an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit to committing the offense but feels it is in the best interest to plead guilty.
And in another sentencing, a 23-year-old Myrtle man was sentenced to five years in prison on a conspiracy charge, but one year was suspended, leaving four years to serve.
According to the indictment, Albert Williams conspired with another person to commit the crime of sale of a controlled substance on May 7.
A charge of kidnapping against Williams was retired.
All of the sentences were handed down by Union County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther.