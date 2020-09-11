A New Albany man was sentenced to eight years in prison this month after pleading guilty to selling drugs.

Russell Berry, 48, sold less than 2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant on Sept. 23, 2019, the indictment said.

Count 2 of the indictment said that Berry sold less than 2 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Nov. 11, 2019.

And Count 3 of the indictment stated that Berry sold less than 2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant on Sept. 21, 2019.

Berry was also ordered to pay costs of $3,643.

He was also given probation for five years.

