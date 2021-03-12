A New Albany man was sentenced to eight years in prison for robbery this month in Union County Circuit Court.
Jacorius “Cory” Banks, 21, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but seven years were suspended. Banks will also be on probation for five years.
The indictment states that Banks and two other suspects stole money and an iPhone from the victim, who was beaten.
In another case, a Blue Mountain resident will not serve any time in prison for aggravated assault.
James Larry Lesley, 68, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but all 10 years were suspended. The victim in the case was a child, the indictment states.
Lesley entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea under a protest of innocence.
Courtland Bradley, 24, of New Albany, pleaded guilty to sale of cocaine. He was sentenced to eight years in prison on both counts, but four years were suspended on each count. That left him with four years to serve on each count, but the sentences will run at the same time, giving him a total of four years to serve. He will be on probation for four years. Another charge of sale of cocaine was retired.
Carlos Moore, 39, of Holly Springs, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but five years were suspended leaving him five years to serve. He will be on probation for three years. He was previously convicted in Benton County for the felony offense of taking a motor vehicle, the indictment says.
Harry Adams Jr., 22, of Shannon, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, but he will serve no time in prison and will not have to register as a sex offender since he was 18 years old at the time, court records say. The victim in the case was a female who was 13 years old at the time, the indictment says. Adams was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but all 10 years were suspended, leaving him no time to serve. He will be on probation for five years.
Carlos Ivy, 38, of New Albany, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but five years were suspended leaving him five years to serve. He will be on probation for five years. He was previously convicted for the felony offense of child endangerment and possession of cocaine.
Ivy’s sentence will run at the same time as another five-year sentence he received for felony DUI fourth offense. In total, he will serve five years in prison.
Joseph Penson, 44, of New Albany, pleaded guilty to two counts of sale of meth and one count of sale of marijuana. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for each count of sale of meth and three years for sale of marijuana. Four years were suspended on each count of sale of meth, and all three years were suspended on the marijuana charge. He will serve a total of four years in prison since the meth sentences will run at the same time.
Cartrell Moore, 34, no address given, pleaded guilty to felony DUI fourth offense and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but eight years were suspended, leaving him two years to serve. He will be on probation for five years.