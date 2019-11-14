A New Albany man was found guilty last week of sexual battery against a 7-year-old girl.
The defendant, Alan Lane Hill, 58, was also found guilty of touching a 9-year-old girl for lustful purposes.
There were two different child victims.
Hill will serve a total of three years in prison for the crimes.
Hill was ordered to serve 20 years in prison for sexual battery against the 7-year-old girl, but 17 years were suspended.
Likewise, Hill was ordered to serve 15 years in prison for touching the 9-year-old girl for lustful purposes, but 12 years were suspended.
The sentences for both crimes will run at the same time, giving Hill a total of three years to serve in prison.
Hill was indicted on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.
As part of the plea agreement, one count of sexual battery was retired by the court, and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes was also retired.
The indictment said that Hill engaged in sexual contact with the 7-year-old female around January 2014 when he was 53 years old.
The other count of the indictment said that Hill inappropriately touched the 9-year-old girl on or about May-September 2012
Hill was ordered to begin serving his prison sentence no later than Wednesday.
He will also have to register as a sex offender and cannot have contact with the victims. He will be on probation for five years upon release from prison.
Hill was sentenced by Union County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Howorth.