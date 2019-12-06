A New Albany man was recently sentenced to serve eight years in prison for the sexual battery of a 6-year-old girl.
Depreco A. Riddle, 19, was ordered to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, but 12 years were suspended, leaving eight to serve.
Riddle, who pleaded guilty to the charge of sexual battery of a child under the age of 14, was sentenced by Union County Circuit Court Judge John Andrew Gregory.
After his sentence is complete, Riddle will be on probation for five years.
Riddle had illegal contact with the child on or about May 22-23, according to the indictment.