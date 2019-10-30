A 67-year-old New Albany man has been indicted by a Union County Grand Jury on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.
The suspect, James Larry Lesley, was arrested Tuesday by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on the indictment, said Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Lesley has since been released from jail on a $20,000 bond.
Count 1 of the indictment alleges that Lesley on or about Oct. 19, 2018 inappropriately touched a female child under the age of 16.
Count 2 of the indictment alleges that Lesley on or about June 25, 2017-June 30, 2017, inappropriately touched the same child.
If convicted, Lesley faces up to 15 years in prison on each count.