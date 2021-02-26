A New Albany man has been indicted for aggravated assault for allegedly shooting a man in June.
Demarcus Green, 40, allegedly shot Tay Berry with an AR 15 on June 18, 2020.
Green was also indicted on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted in 2017 in Madison County Circuit Court for sale of cocaine, the indictment states.
He faces up to 20 years in prison on the aggravated assault charge and up to 10 years for the felon in possession of a firearm charge.
The shooting occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Simmons Street. Green allegedly shot the victim twice—once in the arm and once in the rear thigh area.
The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County and then airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Green was arrested in connection with the case June 19 at a residence in the 200 block of Butler Street. Two others were also arrested at that time and charged with accessory after the fact.
Those who were charged with accessory after the fact were Annetta Crayton, 41, and Terrance Crayton 42.
The incident was apparently the result of an “ongoing feud between two groups,” Police Chief Chris Robertson has said.
Prior to the shooting, there had been a dispute earlier in the day at a local store, according to the chief.