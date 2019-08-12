A New Albany man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Sunday night, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened around 8:24 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 15 and County Road 101 in the Ingomar area.
Kelley Akin, 60, was killed in the crash. Akin was southbound on State Highway 15 and was attempting to turn left when his motorcycle was struck from behind by a car, said MHP spokesman Jason Roe.
The car that struck Akin's motorcycle was driven by Brandi Clay, 33, of Tupelo, Roe added.
Akin died at the scene of the crash.
There were no other injuries, and no citations were issued, Roe said.