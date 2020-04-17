A New Albany man who died of coronavirus is remembered as a loving father, hard worker and devoted Christian, his son said.
L.C. Conner passed away April 1 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo at the age of 60.
“He was an awesome father,” said his son, Marquel Conner of New Albany.
Marquel does not know how his dad got the coronavirus but said he had underlying health conditions.
His dad set many great examples, such as how to be a man and provide for one’s family, said Marquel.
“He loved hosting Bible studies at his home weekly,” Marquel said, adding that his dad was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife and grandchildren.
In addition, his father was also an evangelist who would travel around to different towns to preach. He was an “energetic” preacher who was very “knowledgeable of the Word of God,” said Marquel.
His dad shared the Word of God everywhere he went, whether it was at the gas station or just sitting down with the guys at McDonald’s.
He was also a truck driver for over 30 years before retiring and attended church at the United House of Prayer in Cotton Plant.
Marquel has been the unit director of the New Albany Boys & Girls Club for five years. Just as his father was a positive influence on him, Marquel tries to do the same for the children at the Boys and Girls Club.
“I just try to instill positivity into them,” said Marquel, who also tries to be motivational and encouraging for the children.
He tells the children they have to persist when the odds are against them and that they have to keep working toward goals.
Marquel also lost his mom, Bonnie, this year to cancer. His mom and dad were married for 35 years.