New Albany Masonic Lodge No. 171 recently awarded five college scholarships to high school seniors. From left are James Knox, Destiny Gilbert, Endya Worship, Dakoyta Lesure and Kamon Holley.
New Albany Masonic Lodge awards scholarships
Josh Mitchell
Managing Editor
Josh is managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
