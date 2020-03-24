New Albany Mayor Tim Kent on Tuesday signed an emergency order pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.
The order states that non-essential businesses must limit people inside their establishments to less than 10 at a time.
Examples of essential businesses are medical clinics, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, cleaners, laundromats, discount and dollar stores, banks, hardware stores, electrical stores, plumbing stores, auto parts stores, building material stores, daycares and others.
Examples of non-essential businesses include barber shops and beauty salons, nail salons, sporting goods stores, retail stores and gyms.
“The main concern is to reduce human-to-human contact,” the order states.
Furthermore, the order asks the public to stay at home except unless it is necessary to be out.
The order also urges the public to shop locally once the coronavirus crisis is over.
“Our local small businesses have been greatly impacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the order says. “These people are the backbone of our community who have invested time and money to serve us locally. Please encourage and pray for them and continue to give them your patronage to the extent that you can safely do.”
The order also says that the CDC’s guidelines, state department of health guidelines and the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America will be “mandatory and enforced” for at least 15 days.
The city will increase police presence after 8 p.m. each night, the order adds.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also signed an executive order Tuesday. The governor's order includes the following measures:
- Mississippians must avoid non-essential gatherings of 10 people or more.
- Suspending dine-in services at restaurants and bars across the state, instructing them to use drive-thru, take-out, or delivery services to get people food.
- Mississippians must not to visit hospitals, nursing homes, or long-term care facilities.
- Directing businesses to allow every employee possible to work from home.