A man who was in a position of trust or authority as a minister will not serve any time in prison after pleading guilty to touching a child for lustful purposes.
Jonathan Tucker, 43, of New Albany, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but the sentence was suspended, giving him no years to serve.
A charge of sexual battery and a charge of enticement of a child against Tucker were dismissed.
The indictment stated that Tucker engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 18 between April 27, 2015 and April 27, 2016.
Furthermore, the indictment stated that Tucker was in a position of trust or authority over the victim as a minister.
Likewise, the indictment said that Tucker inappropriately touched the child between April 27, 2013 and April 27, 2016.
Tucker was placed on probation for five years and must register as a sex offender.
He must also seek counseling for the next two years and pay costs of $4,643.
Tucker was sentenced Sept. 2 by Union County Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith.
In another case, a Walls man will serve one year in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of statutory rape.
Edgar Fernandez was sentenced to 10 years in prison but nine were suspended, leaving one year to serve.
The indictment states that Fernandez engaged in sexual penetration with a 14-year-old female when he was 22 years old.
The incident occurred in July of 2015.
Fernandez will also serve five years of supervised probation and four years of unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay costs of $3,228.