In the wake of protests and looting that have occurred after a black man died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., the New Albany Board of Aldermen has passed an ordinance that regulates public assemblies.
The board of aldermen approved the ordinance Monday about a week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests and looting have occurred around the country in response to Floyd’s death.
The ordinance passed by the aldermen states that a permit must be issued by the police chief before a public assembly can be held.
The ordinance, which is basically the same as the city of Oxford’s, was approved on an emergency basis by the New Albany Board of Aldermen and took effect immediately.
“We need to have some rules in place in case protests pop up unexpectedly,” said city attorney Regan Russell.
The city wants to keep everything safe without infringing on people’s rights to protest, Russell added.
The permit application must be filed with the police chief at least 30 days before the public assembly. In certain cases the time limit to file an application can be waived by the police chief.
There is a $25 permit fee.
Certain information, such as the approximate number of people that will take part in the public assembly and when and where it will be held must be provided in the application.
The hours when the public assembly will start and end are also required as part of the application. A description of activities planned for the event should also be provided.
The police chief will determine whether additional police protection is needed for the public assembly. The applicant could be required to pay for additional police protection.
A number of factors will be considered by the police chief when deciding whether to issue the permit. For instance, the chief will determine whether the public assembly is likely to cause injury to persons or property.
When it comes to granting permits, the police chief cannot discriminate on the basis of politics, religion, race and other factors.