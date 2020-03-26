The pastor of First United Methodist Church in New Albany said he would like to go back to having in-person church services at Easter, but he is “doubtful” that will happen.
“I’m pessimistic about it I really am,” said First UMC of New Albany Pastor Tim Prather. “I hope we get to of course.”
Prather said he thinks the coronavirus will still be presenting a problem at Easter.
“I don’t see us coming back to in-person worship in the next few weeks,” Prather said.
Easter is April 12.
Prather noted that his church has a health advisory team that is looking into when in-person church services may be able to resume.
“They will be meeting to kind of guide that decision,” Prather said.
He said he just wants to do what he can to protect the people who attend the church from the coronavirus.
“This virus is so very contagious it’s just not a good idea to be meeting in large groups right now,” Prather said.
His church averages 300 attendees on Sundays, which presents too much potential for spreading the illness, he noted.
During the coronavirus pandemic, First UMC has been holding online church services.
Canceling in-person church service is the hardest decision he’s had to make as a pastor, Prather said.
“I’ve never pastored through a pandemic before,” Prather said. “I’m kind of learning as I go.”
Going through this experience has been “hectic” and stressful,” said Prather.
Fortunately, he has been able to stay connected with his church during the coronavirus crisis. Other than holding church services online, he also has an online Bible study Wednesday nights.
The church’s children’s minister has also been doing online activities.