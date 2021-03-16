New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said he feels “thankful” and “fortunate” that he has no opponent in the upcoming municipal election.
He is grateful that the people of New Albany will continue to allow him to serve another four years as police chief.
“I really appreciate it,” said Robertson, who is currently in his second term.
Robertson, who was born and raised in New Albany, will start his third term July 1.
He is a 1993 graduate of W.P. Daniel High School and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. He also worked at the Boy Scouts camp for three summers teaching swimming, canoeing and lifesaving skills.
At 18, Robertson was one of the youngest members of the auto extrication unit for the New Albany Fire Department where he served as a volunteer fireman.
After high school he enrolled at Northeast Mississippi Community College where he studied criminal justice. He later transferred to Ole Miss and graduated from there. While at Ole Miss, he took part in three internships. One of the internships involved running part of a private security company. He helped provide security for fraternities, sororities, bars and sporting events.
Robertson also interned for the U.S. Marshal’s Service of the Northern District where he served as a guard for the courts and prisoner transports. And as he was finishing his college degree, he interned for the Union County Sheriff’s Office
After he graduated from Ole Miss, he returned to New Albany and took a full-time job as a deputy for the Union County Sheriff’s Office. After a couple of years with the sheriff’s office, Robertson went to work for the New Albany Police Department in 2000.
He worked his way up through patrol division and was a sergeant on a shift. In 2009, he was promoted into criminal investigations and worked in that capacity until he ran for police chief.
“I’ve done a multitude of things since I’ve been with the police department,” said Robertson, adding that he has written grants and served as firearms instructor and Taser instructor.
He has been with the New Albany Police Department for more than 20 years and has been chief since 2013.
Robertson knew from an early age that public service was what he wanted to do.
“It’s not easy when you’re starting out in law enforcement to have to enforce the laws (on) people you grew up with,” he said.
However, he said knowing people in the community ultimately worked to his advantage.
“I knew most of the folks I was dealing with back then,” he said.
Having that relationship with the community made it easier for him to talk to people. But things have “changed a great deal” since he started working in law enforcement, he noted.
“New Albany’s grown,” he said. “We’ve got a lot more influx than we used to have.”
But the reason he got into law enforcement has stayed the same: to help people. Robertson also thought about other fields of public service, such as being a paramedic or fireman.
He recalls when he was 16 years old that he came upon a bad wreck with fatalities, including a deceased infant. He wondered what could have been done to prevent that wreck from happening. He thought law enforcement would be a good field to go into to keep stuff like that from happening.
“Law enforcement has changed significantly since I began in 1997,” Robertson said. “It’s changed significantly in the last 10 years.”
He noted that laws are always changing and that it is harder to get prisoners to serve significant time in prison.
“The way people feel about law enforcement has changed, and there’s a lot of reasons for that,” Robertson said.
He said his sole objective when he became police chief was to keep New Albany a great place for future generations. Robertson said he had a great childhood in New Albany and wanted his children and others to have that same experience. As a child he never felt scared in New Albany and felt as though he could walk down the street any day or night without any problems.
“The world is changing,” Robertson said. “New Albany’s growing, and it’s getting more difficult to provide that environment every day.
“We still have it better in New Albany than most other people around. There’s a lot of different factors that go into that. It’s the people of the community. Generally speaking, most everyone here in New Albany is very supportive of law enforcement.”
It's not that way some places in Mississippi, he noted.
“As far as law enforcement, I think we’re still very fortunate that we do have the support and the people are concerned about us,” Robertson said.
People often tell him, “we appreciate the job y’all do.”
Geographically, New Albany is in a great location, 20 minutes from Tupelo and an hour from Memphis, he said, adding that Interstate 22 runs through the area.
“You want the Mayberry mentality, but you don’t want the Mayberry economic status,” he said. “It’s always a juggling act for that.”
In February of 2025, he will have enough years in law enforcement to retire, but he is not sure if he will.
“I may run another term . . . I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do yet.”
But he knows there’s a younger generation that will have to take over one day.
“It’s also my job to try to train them . . .,” he said.
Those who take over the department in the future will have to deal with the city’s growth as he has.
“With the good comes the bad,” Robertson added. “You’ve got to care about your community. The public your policing has got to buy into what you’re doing.”
New Albany probably has one of the lowest crime rates in the area, he said.
Law enforcement’s job is to partner with the general public and to help them, protect them and serve them, he said. For law enforcement to be successful, the community has to “trust you and believe you.”
The department has been working about four officers per shift for around 20 years, and one day that may have to increase as the calls increase, he noted. But he said the city is doing all it can within the constraints of the budget.
“In the future I think it will be easily justifiable to add another officer per shift,” he said, adding that the department has 24 sworn officers.
In the next four years, Robertson would like to get the police department moved into the former Fred’s building in downtown. The building has been purchased to be the future home of the police department and New Albany Light, Gas & Water.