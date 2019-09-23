The New Albany Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred last week.
Auto burglaries were reported last Wednesday in the Walmart area, according to Police Chief Chris Robertson. There was also a residential burglary that occurred last Wednesday on Hillcrest Drive.
The first auto burglary was reported around 2:15 p.m., and a Social Security card, credit cards, a driver's license, smartphone and an epinephrine pen were taken, the chief said.
All of the vehicles in the auto burglaries were left unlocked, Robertson noted.
Another auto burglary was reported about two hours later in the same general area behind the MaxxSouth store. One of the MaxxSouth trucks had been burglarized, and a fiber light meter, work boots and a six-pack cooler were taken, said the chief.
A few minutes after that, another incident was reported nearby, but the owner of the vehicle could not identify anything that was missing.
Later that night around 9 p.m., police received a report that a residence had been burglarized at 413 B Hillcrest Drive. There was no sign of forced entry, but several flat screen TVs, home decorations and some personal documents were taken from the residence, Robertson said.
The chief urged people to be “vigilant about their own personal security.” He realizes New Albany is a small town, but he said it is vital that people lock up their homes and vehicles. The chief also said people may want to leave a light on at night at their residences.
If people are gone for an extended period of time it may be a good idea to have someone check on their property. And if people see something that looks suspicious they should report it to the police so it can be checked out, the chief added.