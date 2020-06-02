A New Albany woman has been charged with aggravated assault, according to police.
The suspect, Tanganika M. Adams, 20, was arrested Monday night by New Albany Police and formally charged Tuesday with aggravated assault and domestic violence, according to Investigator Jeff Chism.
The incident allegedly occurred Monday afternoon at a trailer park in the 1100 block of East Bankhead Street.
The victim, an adult male, was transported to the emergency room with a knife wound to his left wrist, said Chism.
Adams was also transported to the ER because she was complaining of some ailments. She was transported to jail after being released from the ER, Chism said.
In another case, New Albany police arrested two men Friday and charged them with felony fleeing, according to Chism.
Clyde Brown, 29, of Holly Springs, was charged with felony fleeing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Chism said,
The other suspect, Junior Carter, 47, of New Albany, was charged with felony fleeing.
The incident occurred Friday when a police officer observed two vehicles driving recklessly on State Highway 15, Chism said.
The officer activated lights and sirens in an attempt to stop both vehicles, but neither one would stop, Chism said.
The suspects were driving so recklessly that oncoming traffic merged over to avoid being hit, Chism added.
The vehicles eventually stopped on State Highway 15, and the suspects were arrested and charged.
A firearm was discovered in Brown’s vehicle, and it was discovered that he is a convicted felon, Chism said.