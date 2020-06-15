A 21-year-old New Albany man allegedly led authorities on a vehicle pursuit before he was arrested Saturday, police said.
The suspect, Zachery Archer, was charged with felony fleeing and several other misdemeanor traffic charges, including DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and driving on a suspended license.
Officers received a call about a reckless driver around Martintown Road, and a vehicle was clocked going 73 mph in a 45-mph zone.
An officer turned around to stop the vehicle, which fled, according to police. The county sheriff’s office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were also involved in the pursuit.
The suspect nearly hit another vehicle head-on near Fredonia Baptist Church, police said.
The suspect was found a short while later behind a fence at a house on County Road 98, and the driver was identified as Archer. He was arrested by the New Albany Police Department.
The pursuit, which initiated in the city limits, went down Martintown Road as well as county roads 101 and 98.
The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
In another case, New Albany police arrested a Ripley man Sunday for allegedly possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.
An officer conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 15 South on a vehicle for improper equipment.
The suspect, Marc Windham, 43, was a passenger in the vehicle.
A police officer was granted consent to search the vehicle and found a clear bag containing what was believed to be crystal meth. A pipe was also allegedly found, police said.
Windham was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth.