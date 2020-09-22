The New Albany Police Department has recently made several felony drug arrests.
Britteny Spencer, of Hickory Flat, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with possession of ecstasy, according to the New Albany Police Department.
Spencer, 30, was also charged with possession of a firearm by felon, police said.
Ebony Carr, 23, of New Albany was arrested Sept. 19 by the New Albany Police Department and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Carr allegedly had about 54 grams of marijuana, police said.
Robert Nabors, 35, of Ripley was arrested by New Albany Police on Sept. 19 and charged with possession of marijuana wax and possession of ecstasy, both felonies, police said.
Audie Keene, 64, was also arrested by the New Albany Police Department on Sept. 18 and charged with possession of meth, police said.