A New Albany man was arrested April 9 and charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, said Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Courtney Walters, 30, was arrested after a traffic stop in New Albany, the sheriff added.
In other cases, the New Albany Police Department has arrested six suspects on drug charges this month.
Darren Stricklen, 36, was arrested April 12 and charged with sale of marijuana.
Marcus Jones, 37, was arrested April 12 and charged with sale of meth.
Adam Ray, 40, was arrested April 6 and charged with sale of Klonopin.
Alan Childers, 42, was arrested April 5 and charged with sale of meth.
Mickey Cook, 53, was arrested April 12 and charged with sale of meth.
Eric Williams, 47, was arrested April 12 and charged with sale of cocaine.