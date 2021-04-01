The New Albany Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect who was involved in a shooting that occurred Tuesday at Shady Dell Park.
Police are looking for Charles R. Brown, 30, who is wanted on charges of attempted aggravated assault and possession of firearm by felon.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact the New Albany Police Department at 662-534-2222 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.
All information reported to Crime Stoppers remains anonymous. Information that results in an arrest can be rewarded.