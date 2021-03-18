New Albany Police are seeking information about a possible vehicle hit-and-run of a pedestrian.
The incident occurred Friday, March 12 at around 10:30 a.m. on Camp Street between Main Street and Bankhead Street.
An officer was on patrol and came upon a white male lying in the middle of Camp Street between the Union County Courthouse and First Baptist Church.
Initially, police thought the man may have suffered a seizure or some other medical issue.
But after the man was seen by medical staff his injuries looked like he had been hit by a vehicle, said Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The victim suffered a small brain bleed, laceration to head, fractured ribs, punctured lung, fractured lower bone leg, fractured thumb and multiple lacerations.
“I believe he was hit by a vehicle,” Robertson said, adding that there was a debris field at the scene.
Once the officer saw the man in the middle of the street, he sought medical assistance and called for other officers to assist.
There was no ambulance available to help the victim, but a nurse stopped to help.
Due to the severity of the injuries, officers decided to load the man in a patrol unit and transport him to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. The officer realized it was a potentially life-threatening issue.
The victim is a New Albany business owner, Robertson said, adding that he was still in the hospital Thursday in serious but stable condition. The victim was conscious but incoherent when police arrived at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen anything around that time is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at 534-2222 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for anonymous information that leads to an arrest, said Robertson.