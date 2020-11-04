The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Nov. 2 on kidnapping charges, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Deputies found the alleged victim chained to a trailer in the carport of the residence on State Highway 30 East, said Edwards.
The victim, who is an adult, apparently has some type of mental issues, the sheriff added.
To keep the victim from leaving, the suspects allegedly tied him up with the chain, Edwards said.
Arrested were, Artemio Castaneda, 56, of New Albany, and Francisca Cardona de Ruedas, 54, of New Albany.
The sheriff’s office had received a call from adult protective services in regard to the case.
In another case, Timothy Haynes, 35, of Blue Springs, was arrested Oct. 31 on a warrant for aggravated domestic violence.
The sheriff’s office also arrested Deandre Green, 28, of Memphis, Nov. 3 and charged him with possession of firearm by felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Albert Williams, 29, of Ripley, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with felony fleeing and no driver’s license. Deputies were conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on County Road 75, and Williams allegedly sped away. Deputies got into a pursuit with Williams on County Road 75 and 77.