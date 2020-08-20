The New Albany and Ripley Main Street organizations won an award for last year’s “A Tale of Two Fa(u)lkners” event.
The event celebrated the lives of writer William Faulkner, who was born in New Albany, and his great grandfather, Colonel William Clark Falkner of Ripley.
The Ripley and New Albany Main Street organizations won the Premier Partner award for the event, which took place during Tallahatchie Riverfest weekend.
The event included a storytelling competition and dinner as well as a tour of downtown Ripley, a cemetery walk and bourbon tasting.
Buses provided transportation for people from New Albany to Ripley and back during the event.