New Albany School District 2021/2022 Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan
This plan is developed and maintained as a requirement of the American Rescue Plan: Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP / ESSER III) fund. This plan will be evaluated and revised as needed at minimum every six months through September 30, 2023. This plan includes specific actions to ensure the continuity of services in the following areas:
I. Academic Programming
II. Operations
III. Family and Community Support
IV. Communications
V. Health and Safety
VI. Technology
I. Academic Programming
1. NASD will ensure continuity of services for academic needs of students. All NASD students Pre-K through 12th grade are issued an iPad. This device is used with in-person learning as well as virtual learning. Classroom teachers have been and are being trained to conduct virtual learning in effective ways. For those students who do not have internet access in homes, free wifi is offered and clearly marked with signage outside each school campus. Paper packets (distributed and returned for assessment) are also utilized for those who still cannot access the school’s free internet availability.
2. NASD will safely schedule face-to-face instructional delivery to students as the school year begins for students on August 5, 2021. Students will have opportunities to learn in a traditional classroom environment with teachers following the approved MDE course curriculum for each grade level. Remediation will continue to be utilized for students who do not show mastery of standards through gathered data from informative assessments. Students will have opportunities for learning loss instruction to fill in any gaps of learning on current grade level.
3. Should it become necessary for any school in the NASD to close because of an outbreak (i.e. COVID-19, flu), the students of that school will convert smoothly to synchronous virtual learning utilizing Zoom and the same teaching/learning platforms used during in-person instruction. Each student has his/her own personal iPad.
4. For both in-person students and virtual students (due to an underlying medical condition), NASD will monitor student progress (elementary, middle, and high) by providing opportunities for teachers to continually gather data through formative assessments and progress monitoring instruments. For all grade levels in the New Albany School District, each school will conduct periodical progress monitoring to determine students’ gaps and mastery. Each teacher will also continue to use Mastery Connect daily for formative assessment of students regarding standards taught. Mastery Connect will provide feedback regarding student mastery per standard to facilitate teachers’ focused remediation efforts per standard ensuring the ability to close identified gaps in student learning.
5. NASD will ensure continuity of staff observation and feedback cycles for both in-person and virtual instruction by using the current teaching evaluation instrument with weekly drop-in visits. Drop in visits are structured to enhance in-class teaching practices for student success. The instrument is consistent throughout the district at each grade level. Administrators observe teachers focusing on proven teaching strategies implemented by teachers using the Fundamental Five strategies. Each NASD teacher and administrator have been trained in these strategies. Weekly classroom visits ensure growth by teachers in successful classroom pedagogy. Teachers are evaluated in both the in-person setting as well as the virtual setting. Additional assistance is always available for teachers regarding virtual learning .
6. NASD will gather feedback from staff about instructional programming and needed support through surveys to staff during the school year. Teachers will also have opportunities to discuss instructional programming through grade level and subject area team meetings. Each grade level or subject area has a chairperson to lead teams in discussions about programming and support.
II. Operations
7. NASD’s process for student arrival and dismissal will include students entering/exiting multiple entrances of schools from car drop-off, bus drop-off, and student driver parking areas. Multiple entrances on each campus decrease the number of students entering and exiting at each area, thus avoiding unnecessary crowding.
8. NASD will provided bus transportation following these protocols:
● Students will be arranged in assigned seats. Family members will
be seated together. Minimum of three feet distancing will be
observed when feasible.
● Bus cameras are in operation during all bus routes and aid in
contact tracing.
● All buses will be sanitized with spray disinfectant by bus drivers
following the afternoon route daily.
● Hand sanitizer dispensers placed on each bus in a place readily
accessible for students entering and exiting the bus.
9. NASD will provide meals to students in each school cafeteria: Cafeteria – Breakfast
● Students eating breakfast at school will eat in the cafeteria spaced as feasibly as possible. Students will be given sufficient time to eat, but are encouraged to finish promptly making room for other students.
● Students planning to eat breakfast should arrive in time to do so before class begins.
● Food/drink should NOT be discarded into classroom garbage cans.
Cafeteria – Lunch
● Students will eat in the cafeteria spaced as much as feasible.
● Cafeterias serving lines will have choices for students just as were
available pre-pandemic.
● Chips, ice cream, and other items normally for sale during lunch
may still be purchased while going through the line lunch as per
each school’s guidelines.
● NO EMPLOYEES except cafeteria staff will be allowed behind
serving line.
● Students may bring their own lunch from home.
● Per USDA, all school students will continue to eat free
breakfast/lunch in the cafeteria throughout the 2021/2022 school year.
Food/Beverage – Classrooms
● Students are allowed to eat in classrooms at only designated times.
- Food trash must be removed from classrooms promptly. No food trash in classroom trash cans.
● All students are allowed to have water bottles with water throughout the school day. Parents may send snacks according to the student handbook (store-bought and packaged with ingredients) for students such as birthdays, class parties, etc. Adults should use hand sanitizer before distributing to students.
Water Filling Stations for Students
● Due to the possibility of illness transmission, all “drinking” water
fountains throughout the district will remain not in use (drinking
spouts covered).
- ● Water filling stations are available and students should be encouraged to bring their own personal water bottle to use throughout the day. Water filling stations will be cleaned and disinfected by custodial staff at minimum daily. Students are not to refill disposable water bottles because the area of the bottle that is touched by the mouth during drinking is the same area that would be at the filling spout when being refilled. Use bottles/receptacles where drinking is from the lid, not the opening of the receptacle.
10. NASD’s 2021/2022 Academic Calendar:
July 28..........................................................Bus Driver Professional Development
July 29-30.......................................................New Teacher Orientation
August 2,3,4....................................................Professional Development
August 5.........................................................First Day of School
September 3....................................................Progress Reports
September 6....................................................Labor Day
October 8.......................................................End 1st Nine Weeks
October 11.......................................................Columbus Day/Fall Break
October 15.......................................................Report Cards
November 12....................................................Progress Reports
November 22-26...............................................Thanksgiving Holidays
December 17...................................................End 2nd Nine Weeks/60% Day
December 18-January 2.......................................Christmas Holidays
January 3, 4.....................................................Professional Development
January 5........................................................Classes Resume/Students Return
January 7........................................................Report Cards
January 17......................................................King Holiday (No School)
February 4......................................................Progress Reports
February 21.....................................................Presidents’ Day (No School)
March 4..........................................................End 3rd Nine Weeks
March 7-11......................................................Spring Break
March 18........................................................Report Cards
April 14..........................................................Progress Reports
April 15..........................................................Good Friday (No School)
May 20..........................................................Last Day Students/60% Day/Graduation
May 23, 24......................................................Professional Development
180 Student Days 187 Staff Days
III. Family and Community Support
11. NASD will provide academic support to families by being available for conferences and offering parent education meetings to ensure students receive the needed interventions and academic support. NASD teachers establish and maintain communication with parents regarding student academic needs through School Status messaging and phone calls, as well as online grade access at all times. Teachers are available for in-person parent meetings as well as virtual meetings for parents who are not available to meet in-person due to job hours or safety concerns.
12. NASD will gather feedback from families of diverse student groups about instructional programming and needed supports through digital surveys. In addition, there is a link on the website for questions and comments related to this plan.
IV. Communications
13. NASD will communicate regularly with families to promote healthy behaviors to reduce spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases. Consistent, factual parent communication is a must, especially in these times of heightened concern regarding the effective school operation during this pandemic.
● Teachers and school nurses will maintain parent communication through School Status texting. Up-to-date parent cell numbers are obtained during the new school year’s registration process to ensure accurate parent contact information is on file in the school information system.
● School personnel will avoid ALL personal social media posting of photos of students, as well as personal photo texts, even to parents that include students other than their own. School administrators/authorized media personnel will continue to use the school’s social media accounts such as Facebook and Twitter to share important information. Staff are encouraged to share these posts.
● When sharing with parents regarding practices and measures families can take to stay safe when not at school, NASD employees will only reference factual information from MSDH and CDC.
● Clear instructions are communicated to parents through the student handbook so that parents know when to keep a student home and to notify the school regarding the absence by phone before 10:00 a.m. This clear direction includes ANY illness symptoms or fever that a student is experiencing. Because children manifest a variety of symptoms from COVID-19, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises schools to be alert for any illness symptoms, to recommend parents monitor such symptoms, and contact or see a health care provider. School nurses will communicate symptoms with parents as needed.
14. NASD will utilize Twitter, Facebook, and School Status to communicate health and safety issues as well as necessary changes to the district’s regular operating schedule.
V. Health and Safety
15. NASD has adopted the following specific policies regarding CDC safety recommendations: New Albany School DIstrict 2021/2022 Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.
16. NASD will address the social, emotional, mental health, and other needs of students and staff in the following ways:
● School personnel spend a lot of time with students and must have a heightened awareness of the mental and emotional effects as well as the economic impact that this pandemic may have on them and their family. All staff are encouraged to be alert, communicate with parents/caregivers, and work with the school counselor to aid struggling students.
● Utilize the following resource from the National Association of School Psychologists for helping children cope with stress and tragedies: Helping Children Cope With Changes Resulting From COVID-19
● School personnel should also have a heightened awareness of possible excessive stress and emotional distress among fellow employees. Offer support and report concerns to building administration so that appropriate help can be obtained.
● Sensitivity awareness of both adults and students is a must during these unprecedented times. All must be on guard and avoid unnecessary and unkind remarks. All must be very conscious not to discuss issues regarding COVID-19 situations in the presence of students. There are varying opinions among people regarding this crisis, but it is our utmost responsibility to protect, to guide, and to educate all students of NASD, regardless of our personal opinions or the opinions of their parents. Although this crisis will often present new challenges, NASD will work together to set the right example for our students and the community.
17. NASD has taken the following steps to address air quality within our school facilities:
● HVAC and AAON air handling units have been updated during the 2020/2021 school year.
● Replaced the cooling tower at New Albany Middle School.
● Use of pleated air filters in all HVAC units throughout the district.
18. NASD will encourage families to screen children for possible illness before sending them to school. If symptoms of illness are present, parents are encouraged to keep student home and notify school of possible illness. Parents are also encouraged to contact a personal healthcare provider and/or the school nurse regarding symptoms. In addition to encouraging parents to screen children before school, first period teachers will post and remind students of the following screening questions as they enter the classroom. Students who answer yes to questions will be sent to the nurse’s office for evaluation.
COVID-19 Screening Questions:
❏ Close contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 5 days?
❏ Fever >/= 100 degrees F in the last 48 hours?
❏ Chills?
❏ New or worsening cough, runny nose, congestion, or headache?
❏ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing?
❏ Fatigue-continuous feeling of being tired with no obvious reason?
❏ Muscle, body aches?
❏ New loss of taste or smell?
❏ Sore throat?
❏ Nausea, Vomiting or Diarrhea in the last 24 hours?
❏ Does anyone in your household have any of these symptoms?
In cases of positive COVID-19 identification in students or staff through testing or clinical diagnosis, isolation will continue following CDC/MSDH guidelines. Contact tracing and quarantines will continue following current CDC/MSDH guidelines. COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged for all employees, as well as students who are of approved age for vaccinations.
19. At this time NASD does not plan to conduct temperature checks for staff and students upon arrival at school. Infrared temperature screenings were performed twice daily last school year and did not yield valuable screening information. All employees (including bus drivers) are made aware of COVID-19 Screening Questions and instructed to communicate with their building administrator asap if such symptoms occur before school necessitating that the employee will not report to work that day and should seek medical attention. By clocking in for the work day, the employee validates that he/she is symptom free at that time.
20. NASD does not plan to require masks of students and/or adults while being transported and on campus. If adults or students feel more protected wearing masks while being transported and/or on campus, this practice is acceptable by NASD. Although mask wearing is not required at this time, NASD will follow and enforce all Mississippi Governor’s executive orders regarding masks for students and/or adults.
21. At this time, NASD will not require any students to wear masks. If adults or students feel more protected wearing masks while being transported and/or on campus, this practice is acceptable by NASD. Although mask wearing is not required at this time, NASD will follow and enforce all Mississippi Governor’s executive orders regarding masks for students and/or adults.
22. NASD’s comprehensive plan for regular cleaning and disinfection: a. Buildings, classrooms, and common areas
● All classrooms are to be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly at minimum once daily, at the end of the school day as feasible. Thorough cleaning/disinfecting will be required more often if a student or staff becomes ill during school day.
● Frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, door edges, and door frames will be sprayed with appropriate disinfectant and wiped at minimum once daily.
● Water fountain filling stations will be disinfected by spraying with 70% alcohol solution and wiping at minimum once daily.
● Restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected at minimum twice daily.
● Trash receptacles containing food wastes should be emptied often not allowing receptacles to overfill.
● All trash receptacles will be sprayed with disinfectant at the end of each school day.
● Cleaning times are scheduled for each building according to the needs of that building and student population.
● When a student/staff member becomes ill at school and reports to the nurse’s office for evaluation, the student/staff area of that classroom must be disinfected using the backpack sprayer.
● All school buildings shall be disinfected using the backpack sprayers at minimum once weekly, more often in times of heightened illness. Building backpack disinfecting will be accomplished through a written schedule of times and dates to provide documentation of completion.
● All employee refrigerators must be emptied of food at the end of each school day. The inside of all microwave ovens to be cleaned with the usual cleaning solution (not flammable disinfectants) at the end of each school day.
● Student desks/tables/chairs will be cleaned/disinfected at minimum once daily with 70% alcohol. More frequent disinfecting of desks/tables/chairs will be done in times of heightened illness, as well as if a person becomes ill during the school day.
● Students are taught and reminded often of proper handwashing and respiratory etiquette. Time, facilities, and supplies are provided for proper handwashing during the school day as well as hand sanitizer stations in each classroom and throughout buildings.
● Teachers and other staff such as office personnel will also monitor those frequently touched places such as door handles, doors, door frames, etc. and assist in disinfecting.
b. Food
● Food preparation areas will be cleaned and disinfected according to
USDA Office of Child Nutrition regulations throughout the school
day including a thorough cleaning at the end of each day.
● Frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, door edges,
and door frames will be sprayed with appropriate disinfectant and
wiped at minimum once daily.
● Students will eat meals at cafeteria tables. Tables will be cleaned
and disinfected between groups of students.
and nutritional service areas
● Only cafeteria staff will be allowed in food preparation areas to avoid unnecessary contamination.
● Hand sanitizer stations are located at the beginning of all serving lines and in employee serving areas.
c. Transportation (buses, service areas, and equipment)
● All buses will be sanitized with spray disinfectant by bus drivers
following the afternoon route daily.
● Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed on each bus in a place
readily accessible for students entering and exiting the bus.
d. Areas associated with cocurricular or extracurricular events
● Inside areas such as locker rooms, weight rooms, workout areas,
gyms, physical education buildings, classrooms, etc. will be
cleaned and disinfected after use at minimum daily.
● Outside areas such as dugouts, outdoor classrooms, outdoor
eating spaces, etc. will be cleaned and disinfected after use at
minimum daily.
Soiled Practice Clothing and Uniforms for Athletics
● At the end of practice sessions where student wear is left at the school, soiled clothing will be placed by students into designated dirty clothes receptacles. Soiled clothing should never be placed on the floor.
● Coaches will wear disposable gloves to move soiled clothes from receptacles to the washing machine, carefully avoiding any other contact with clothes. Face masks are encouraged but not required.
● Dispose of gloves into trash immediately after placing clothes into the washer before touching anything else.
● Regular detergent may be used to launder soiled clothes unless otherwise specified by MHSAA or MSDH.
● Receptacles that contained the soiled clothes should be disinfected after clothing to be laundered is removed.
● Once practice clothing has been properly laundered, clean clothing will be placed into each student’s personal storage area by coach.
● Once game uniform pieces have been properly laundered, clean uniforms will be stored in the equipment room until the next game day.
23. NASD will identify and address the needs of students and staff with underlying health conditions in these ways:
● Current health information is gathered from parents at the beginning of each school year. These forms are collected and sorted by school nurses in each school building. Parent contacts are made as needed to discuss underlying health conditions, need for daily or as needed medication to be kept at school, and emergency plans for severe allergies, seizures, etc. Parents are strongly encouraged to keep the school nurse current of any changes in the health condition of the student.
● Information regarding individual student health conditions/needs is communicated via the school nurse with teachers and other staff members who will be in charge of that student during the school day or in after school events such as extracurricular activities.
● Information regarding individual student health conditions/needs is communicated via the school nurse with building administrators. This information is also shared with school counselors who have the responsibility of class scheduling. For example, elementary students who have a documented touch allergy to nuts are placed in a nut-free classroom setting.
● Each school building has a school nurse (RN) on campus every day. Our school nurses work to build relationships with students and parents by giving care according to the Mississippi School Nurses Standards of Care Guidelines and following NASD policies regarding student health needs including medication administration. Strong parental communication is accomplished through phone calls, in-person meetings, and School Status text messaging.
24. NASD nursing staff and school resource officers work together with administration in overseeing the health and safety of students and staff within our schools. NASD’s team works to ensure consistent adherence to health and safety standards in place to protect students and staff. Team includes superintendent, assistant superintendent, building principals, health services coordinator, resource officer director, athletic director, food services director, special education director, transportation director, maintenance director, technology director, public relations coordinator, business office manager.
25. NASD plans to ensure safety of students, staff, and spectators involved in cocurricular and extracurricular activities by adhering to the cleaning, disinfecting, and spacing protocols in place to the extent feasible and by following the current state’s executive orders.
VI. Technology
26. NASD will utilize technology to enhance in-person learning and support remote learning for students as needed in the following ways:
● NASD is a one-to-one apple district, Pre-K through 12th grade. Every student in the district has an iPad 8th generation. Our 6th-12th grade students take their iPad home with them every night as well as during the summer. Pre-K through 5th grade students take their device home as needed.
● NASD is a Zoom district and has the ability to provide synchronous or asynchronous instruction for both students in the school and students at home.
● NASD utilizes Canvas so that students and teachers have an online location where they load their assignments, instruction materials, or tests.
27. NASD identifies the professional learning needs of staff in utilizing technology to enhance in-person learning and support remote learning in the following ways:
● At the very beginning of the pandemic, we provided intensive training to our teachers so they could teach students synchronous or asynchronous in both locations, home and at school, at the very same time. They consumed the training well and have become extremely proficient.
● All of our teachers have a Macbook Pro laptop, an iPad 8th generation, and an Apple TV. This technology allows teachers to provide robust instruction virtually or in-person.
2021-2022 NASD Health Committee – Return To School Plan
Dr. Bob Barnett
Chief Medical Officer, BMH Union County
Dr. Jim Googe
Pediatric Medicine, New Albany Children’s Clinic
Dr. Brad Scott
Family Practice Medicine, Creekmore Clinic
Tammie Reeder, BSN, RN, NCSN Health Services Coordinator NASD
Stefenie Hodges, BSN, RN
Community/Occupational Health Nurse Coordination, BMH Union County
Crystal McBrayer, BSN, RN
Health and Infectious Disease Prevention, BMH Union County
______________________________________________________________________ Dr. Lance Evans
Superintendent
New Albany School District