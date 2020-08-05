The New Albany School District will return to school on a hybrid schedule that involves some in-person learning and some virtual instruction.
The hybrid schedule will be in effect from Aug. 10 to Sept. 4.
The announcement of the hybrid schedule was made Wednesday afternoon.
Students will be divided into two groups—Team Maroon and Team Bulldogs.
Team Maroon will be for last names beginning with A-J and Team Bulldogs will be for those with last names beginning with K-Z.
Team Maroon will attend in-person school on Mondays and Thursdays, and Team Bulldogs will attend in-person school on Tuesdays and Fridays.
All students except those in Pre-K will take part in virtual learning on Wednesdays. Pre-K students will attend in-person school Monday through Friday.
Likewise, students in K-2 will attend in-person school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and take part in virtual school on Wednesday.
Students who do not have reliable, fast Internet should consider attending in-person school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of each week.
Bus transportation will be provided Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week.
Each Wednesday will be a time for deep cleaning the schools.
“After the Governor’s press conference yesterday, the comments made by Dr. Thomas Dobbs, and the rising numbers in our state this past month, we believe it is in the best interest of the health of our community, to begin the 2020-2021 school year in the moderate spread phase of our return to school plan,” said Dr. Lance Evans, superintendent.
NASD officials met with Dr. H.F. Mason, Dr. Brad Scott, and Dr. Shane Scott on Wednesday. All of these community medical providers were in agreement that the hybrid model was in the best interest of community health and recommended that this model be used until the Labor Day holiday.
“We believe that the combination of the hybrid schedule and mask mandate will help reduce the spread of the disease in our community while still providing in-person, traditional academic opportunities for our students,” said Evans. “We request that parents and community members be patient as we make decisions and transition through these schedule models. These decisions are made in the best interest of the health, safety, and academic needs of our students and staff.”
While the hybrid schedule will be in effect from Aug. 10 to Sept. 4, school will actually start Thursday, Aug. 6 for some students and Friday, Aug. 7 for others.