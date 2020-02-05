The city of New Albany may change its logo.
The current city logo is “The Fair and Friendly City.”
It may be changed to “In the Heart of the Mississippi Hills.”
“North Mississippi is considered the Mississippi hills,” said New Albany Mayor Tim Kent.
The proposed new logo would give people a better idea of where New Albany is located, the mayor noted.
“It kind of gives us a location,” Kent said.
It would also give the city a “fresh brand,” he added.
“The Fair and Friendly City” is somewhat a generic slogan, the mayor said.
Changing the city logo will require a vote of the board of aldermen. The proposed new logo was brought up at the board of aldermen meeting on Feb. 4.
Kent wants the board to think about the logo until next month. Citizens are also invited to contribute logo ideas.