A New Albany teenager was killed in a vehicle crash last week in Pontotoc County, according to the coroner.
William Butler Joseph Sloan, 17, was killed in the wreck, which occurred Thursday, May 14. Sloan was the driver of the vehicle, according to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling northbound on State Highway 345 in the Harmony Loop area at about 8:26 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a pole, according to the highway patrol.
Sloan was pronounced dead at the scene, Bedford said. There were also two other people in the vehicle who were not killed, Bedford said.
The cause of this crash is still under investigation, according to the highway patrol.