A New Albany woman has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing a man in the legs, according to New Albany Police.
There was a fight Sunday around Forest Heights Drive and Standish Street, said New Albany Police Investigator Mark Cossitt.
It appears the suspect, Monique High, 28, of New Albany, allegedly stabbed the victim in the legs about three times, Cossitt said.
High allegedly stabbed the victim with a small knife, according to Cossitt.
The victim went to the hospital, said Cossitt.
High was arrested Monday, and her bond was set at $30,000.