A New Albany woman was arrested Friday and charged with felony credit card fraud, according to Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The suspect, Sara Brooks, 30, had bond set at $5,000.
The victim said her credit card, debit card and driver’s license were stolen from a Tupelo business Jan. 19.
Purchases were made in New Albany the same day the cards were stolen, the victim said.
The cards were used at a few businesses in New Albany, police said.
Store video footage was obtained, and Brooks was identified as the fraud suspect, Robertson said.