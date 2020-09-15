A New Albany woman who pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence will not serve any time in prison.
Clara Annette Brooks-Robinson, 42, was sentenced this month to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, but the sentence was suspended, giving her no time to serve.
Brooks-Robinson will be on unsupervised probation for three years and must pay costs of $1,443.
Brooks-Robinson on Feb. 25, 2019 stabbed a person in the stomach with a knife, the indictment stated.
She had a current or former dating relationship with the victim, the indictment added.
Brooks-Robinson was sentenced by Union County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison.
In another case, Marcus Rucker, 45, of New Albany was also sentenced this month in Union County Circuit Court.
Rucker pleaded guilty to a charge of sale of cocaine. He was sentenced to eight years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, but four years were suspended, leaving four years to serve.
The indictment stated that Rucker in August 2018 sold less than 2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant for $40.
He was also placed on probation for four years and ordered to pay costs of $2,843. He was sentenced by Judge Tollison.
Rucker was originally indicted as a habitual offender, but the habitual offender portion of the indictment was retired. The indictment stated that Rucker was convicted in 2010 in Union County of sale of cocaine. He was also convicted in 2002 in Union County of sale of cocaine, the indictment states.
And in another recent sentencing, Avery O. Henley pleaded guilty to felony DUI fourth offense and felon in possession of a firearm.
Henley, 49, of New Albany, was given 10 years for the felony DUI charge and 10 years for the possession of a firearm by felon charge, but six years were suspended on each count. That left him four years to serve on each count, but the sentences will run at the then same. Therefore, Henley has a total of four years to serve.
Henley was also ordered to pay costs of $3,643 and serve five years of probation. He was sentenced by Judge Tollison.
The indictment stated that Henley on July 15 drove under the influence when he had already been convicted of DUI three other times. His prior DUI convictions were in 2009, 2010 and 2012.
Henley’s indictment also said he had a 9-millimeter pistol in his possession on July 15 when he had been previously convicted of felony DUI. Therefore, he was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.