A New Albany woman was part of a team of medical professionals that traveled to Philadelphia, Penn. to help with the coronavirus response.
Lisa Foley, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and a nurse practitioner, was gone for six weeks.
She returned home this week with a police escort and a big welcome at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Foley went to Philadelphia as a member of a U.S. Army Reserve Medical Support Unit based in Mobile, Ala.
She was part of an 85-member task force made up of other medical professionals such as doctors and nurses.
Foley, who was born and raised in New Albany, was stationed at the Liacouras Center, a large arena facility that housed 250 beds for coronavirus patients. Not all of the beds were full at the facility, which served as an alternate care site for COVID-19 patients.
The purpose of her team was to provide relief to area hospitals. Fortunately, there were no deaths at her facility.
She was the officer in charge of the transfer center, so “I took care of all admissions and discharges of patients.”
Prior to going to Philadelphia, she flew to California to quarantine and take part in education classes at Camp Parks. Foley, who works in cardiology at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, never tested positive for the coronavirus.
She was tested for the coronavirus before she came home, and “As long as we were negative, we got to come home.”
She was “amazed” by the large greeting she received when she returned to New Albany.
“I’ve got amazing friends here,” she said. “I actually got an escort into town. That was super wonderful that they did that. I was honored and totally amazed.”
Prior to joining the Army Reserve, Foley was a member of the National Guard.
“I tell people it was a different type of war, but it was a war nonetheless,” she said. “We were glad to be able to go and help. I was proud to do it.”
People in New Albany also sent care packages to members of her team.
“The care packages that were sent were very, very appreciated,” said Foley.