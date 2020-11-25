Emily Draffen, the manager of the Magnolia Civic Center in New Albany, is a finalist in a Memphis playwriting competition.
Draffen’s play, “Everyone and Their Mother,” is a finalist in The NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition.
The competition is sponsored by Playhouse on the Square in Memphis in partnership with Frank and Sue Guarino.
Her play is among six finalists in the competition and will receive a virtual staged reading.
“I’m thrilled,” said Draffen. “I’m just excited to see it come to life.”
The staged reading of Draffen's play will be Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and can be watched via Zoom. A $5 donation is required to watch the Zoom reading. For more information visit playhouseonthesquare.org.
The top two plays in the competition will receive full productions and a $750 prize.
The competition provides an outlet for new playwrights to showcase their works.
Draffen said she would be “over the moon” if her play was one of the top two and received a full production.
This is the first full-length play Draffen has written. She said she had written a couple of short plays before this one.
Draffen has always enjoyed writing and started writing “Everyone and Their Mother” at the end of her maternity leave. She would write while her baby was sleeping.
She said the play is a family situational comedy and that she enjoyed writing it. The play deals with the expectations people project onto their families, she added.
A summary of the play states, “An old woman’s decision to ‘live her truth’ throws her adult children’s lives into chaos. George (a struggling actor) and Jackie (an exhausted mother) must learn to help themselves while their mother, for the first time in her life, does precisely as she wants.”
The two-act play has six characters.
After the staged reading, there will be an opportunity for audience feedback. It will be fun to see what kind of impression the play makes on people, Draffen said.
She said she wrote the play with the main goal of making people laugh. She also wrote the play with plans to submit it to the competition.
Draffen attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and earned her bachelor’s of fine arts in acting with minors in musical theatre and writing.
She is married to Stephen Garrett, and they have a daughter, Clementine.