Another case of coronavirus has been reported in Union County, bringing the county’s total cases to two.
There has also been a second coronavirus death in the state, and it involved a male from Holmes County who was 60-65 years old and had underlying health conditions. He died while hospitalized.
The state health department reported Wednesday morning that there were 57 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi, which brought the state’s total cases to 377.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed a new executive order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.
The order includes the following guidelines:
- Mississippians must avoid non-essential gatherings of 10 people or more.
- Suspending dine-in services at restaurants and bars across the state, instructing them to use drive-thru, take-out, or delivery services to get people food.
- Mississippians must not to visit hospitals, nursing homes, or long-term care facilities.
- Directing businesses to allow every employee possible to work from home.
The state department of health recommends that people practice the following steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus:
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, especially after coughing or sneezing, blowing your nose, and using the bathroom. Effective handwashing takes about 20 seconds, and includes cleaning under fingernails, between fingers, and washing the back of hands as well as the front.
- Stay home if you are sick and avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. When possible, cough, sneeze or blow your nose into a tissue, and throw the tissue away.
- If you are sick, especially with shortness of breath, severe cough, fever or severe chest pain, call a doctor or healthcare provider for instructions on being safely examined.
- Avoid social gatherings where 10 people or more would come into close contact.
- Practice social distancing: stay at least six feet apart from others in a group.