New Century Club

The New Century Club recently presented a college scholarship to New Albany High School senior Jill Gafford. To earn the scholarship, students have to write an essay about their future and what they want to contribute. From left are Joy Hill, chairman of the New Century Club’s Education Committee, Gafford and Martha Frances Monroe, president of the New Century Club.

