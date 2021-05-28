The New Century Club recently presented a college scholarship to New Albany High School senior Jill Gafford. To earn the scholarship, students have to write an essay about their future and what they want to contribute. From left are Joy Hill, chairman of the New Century Club’s Education Committee, Gafford and Martha Frances Monroe, president of the New Century Club.
New Century Club Scholarship
Tags
Josh Mitchell
Managing Editor
Josh is managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus