The Union County Humane Society recently acquired 10 new kennels to help stray dogs that are found throughout the county.
The kennels are located at the home of Penny Jernigan, who gets up every morning at the “crack of dawn” to feed to dogs and let them out to play.
“It keeps me busy,” said Jernigan, who also gives the dogs shots, deworms them and takes them to the vet.
Without the kennels, the dogs would be out on the street, said Jernigan.
“Where else would they go?” she asked. “They would still be out there roaming.”
The kennels have been a big help to the Humane Society and were needed because there are not enough foster homes for stray dogs. Foster homes provide a place for dogs until they can be permanently adopted.
Many more foster homes for dogs are needed, and anyone interested in helping can contact the Union County Humane Society through its Facebook page. There are currently only about two foster homes for dogs in Union County.
The dogs stay in the kennels at Jernigan’s house until they can be put into a foster home or adopted.
The foster homes help the dogs get used to a family situation. The Union County Humane Society provides the food for the dogs in foster homes.
Currently the Humane Society is not taking in any dogs that are surrendered by their owners because there is no space for them. The Union County Humane Society is dealing with a lack of funds for vet care and a lack of space to house the dogs.
The coronavirus has made it difficult for the Humane Society to do any fundraising. Dogs have to be taken to the vet where they can be spayed or neutered and get rabies shots. They may also need heartworm tests and possibly treatment for heartworms, which costs about $300 per dog.
People can donate to Humane Society through PayPal, and there are also donation boxes around town.
Fortunately, the Union County Humane Society was able to purchase the new kennels to provide homes for some of the stray dogs in the county. The kennels have been a blessing, Jernigan said, adding that there were only about three kennels at her house prior to the new ones being added. The 10 new kennels, which are equipped with doghouses, are a big addition for the Humane Society.
Jernigan cleans the kennels as well, and she also receives some help from her brother in caring for the dogs. The dogs even receive treats and have toys to play with.
On cold mornings it can be difficult to get up and take care of the dogs, but Jernigan, 65, does it anyway. She also takes care of them in the evenings when she gets homes from work. She does grooming at Tupelo Small Animal Hospital. She has been doing grooming for 30 years and has been at Tupelo Small Animal Hospital for 20 years.
Jernigan said she devotes so much time to the stray dogs in Union County because it is needed. She added that there are not too many people who are going to step up and do it.
“I’ve always loved animals,” she said, adding that her mom used to fuss at her for bringing home stray dogs and cats.
Jernigan said she could use some more volunteers to come out and help walk the dogs. Many people may not want to come out in the winter but could come out in the spring and summer, she said.
Jernigan said there is a “bad” problem with stray dogs and cats in Union County. The Humane Society gets calls all the time about dogs out running around. The Humane Society does not get any support from the city or county, she said, adding that it would be nice to have an animal shelter in Union County. Better laws and regulations around stray cats and dogs are also needed, she said.
The Union County Humane Society, which has ben around since 2013, will go get dogs if someone cannot bring the animal to them. Once the dog arrives they are checked out, given shots, dewormed and then taken to the vet. Right now, the Humane Society is only taking those dogs that are in “dire need,” said Jernigan.
The Humane Society also works with rescue groups up North to get dogs adopted. For instance, she said one dog was recently sent to Connecticut, and several more will soon be sent to New Hampshire. Once the dogs leave the kennels at Jernigan’s house, it does not take long to find other dogs to fill the spots.
The Walmart Distribution Center donates broken bags of food to the Humane Society.
“They donate a lot of food to us,” Jernigan said.
The kennels were purchased with donations that the Humane Society has received. Jernigan and her brother put up the kennels, which house all different kinds of dogs. If people are interested in adopting a dog, they can visit the kennels at Jernigan’s house to see if there is one they would want. People can contact her through the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the dogs have a pretty good life at Jernigan’s house.
“They seem to like it,” she said, noting that their cages stay clean and they good food and water and are let out to play.