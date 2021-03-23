Scott Benson was recently hired as the new Union County Jail administrator, and the inmates have nicknames for him such as “Biggin” and “Mr. B.”
“He does a good job,” said Sheriff Jimmy Edwards. “We’re proud to have him.”
Edwards noted that Benson was hired for the job because of his experience working in corrections and his military background. After high school, Benson served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 10 years.
“John Wayne has always been my idol,” said Benson, adding that he enjoys the film The Sands of Iwo Jima. “I wanted to be just like John Wayne, so I joined the United States Marine Corps.”
Benson, who grew up in Farmerville, La., went to work for the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office after he got out of the Marines.
“My whole career has basically been in some type of corrections . . .,” he said, adding that he has also worked in corrections in Pontotoc and Lee counties. “I love what I do. I firm, but I’m fair.”
The Union County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for detention officers and dispatchers.
“We’re looking for people who want to work, qualified people, and we’re willing to train,” said Benson, 66. “There’s room for improvement; you’ve just got to be willing to stick with it.”
Detention officers and dispatchers work 12-hour shifts, and the sheriff’s office is looking for people with a good work ethic.
Detention officers maintain order and control and take care of the inmates, said Benson. He said detention officers are not the judge or jury but simply the “keepers.”
“The only thing we’re doing is housing them . . .,” he said.
Detention officer responsibilities include feeding the inmates three meals a day, giving out medication, booking people in and bonding them out. Some days are better than others, said Benson.
Benson enjoys working in corrections because he can make a difference. He noted that some of the inmates have not been properly raised and that drugs are a big problem. He said the detention officers do not preach to the inmates but give them some type of structure.
Some of the inmates may be strung out on dope when they come to the jail, and they may need medication, he said. Other inmates simply do not have a place to call home, he said.
He said he rose up through life from being a little country boy to what he is today. He said if he can achieve success the inmates can to.
“You’ve got to be willing to get out and work for it,” Benson said. “You don’t have to get out there and steal. You can get a decent job and work for your living.”
He talks to all the inmates and said he has less problems because he treats them with respect. The inmates are somebody’s children, he noted.
“They don’t disrespect me,” he said. “I don’t disrespect them. We have that understanding.”
Some of the inmates have been treated like dirt in their lives, and it makes a big difference when they come to the jail where they are shown kindness, Benson said.
He said he’s probably the first black jail administrator in Union County.
Benson does not have a problem with inmates as long as they don’t cross that line of being disrespectful or undisciplined. He added that he does not think the inmates are bad people.
“I think the majority of them are just misguided,” he said, noting that many of them have drug addictions and come from broken homes. People can totally change when they get on drugs, he said.
“I don’t totally agree with what they do, but I’m not their judge or jury about what they do,” Benson said.
The inmates need someone to show them compassion and give them discipline, he said.
In the Marine Corps, Benson was a platoon leader and had about 80 people working under him at one time.
“I’ve been in charge of people basically all my life,” said Benson, whose mom was a maid and father a school bus driver. He grew up in a very religious family, and his grandmother instilled in him at a young age to treat others the way he would want to be treated.
As the jail administrator, Benson may have 70 inmates and 12 staff members he oversees.
“It’s a very challenging job,” he said, adding that each inmate has his or her own attitude. “You’re dealing with 70 different attitudes just about every day.”
He also has to look out for contraband such as cellphones, tobacco and dope that people may try to smuggle into the inmates. Those who are caught bringing in contraband will be arrested and go to jail, he said.
While it can be a difficult job at times, he said the sheriff’s office is like a family, and he enjoys working for Sheriff Edwards, who has an open-door policy.
“I love the people that I work for,” he said.
It can be difficult to keep detention officers on staff because of the pay and the 12-hour shifts that require working weekends and holidays. Moreover, it is hard to compete with factory jobs such as Toyota and Ashley Furniture.
“This job is not made for everybody,” Benson said, adding that it takes a “certain caliber” person. “It’s not a glamorous job. It’s a job you have to be dedicated to do. We have a problem maintaining good staff, with getting people to work.”
It is a career that a person must have in his or her heart because it is not about the money. Benson’s wife, Kim, is also a detention officer at the Union County Jail.
The detention officers may have to work around inmates facing serious charges such as murder or rape.
“I don’t judge them by what they’re in here for,” Benson said. “I treat everybody the same.”
He is thankful that God chose him to be a person who can do this job. It is a stressful job at times and requires being on alert, he said.
“You have to be very watchful. You have to enjoy what you do,” Benson said. “You have to take the bitter with the sweet. It has its rewards.”
To unwind from the job, Benson said he likes to plant flowers, go fishing and watch a Western on TV.
“I love my job,” he said. “I love trying to make a difference in somebody’s life. A lot of people don’t see the inside of what we see. They just see the outside.”