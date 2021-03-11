Nicole & Co. Hair Salon in New Albany has been in business for nearly 20 years and offers a wide variety of services.
The full-service family salon has been in its current location at 201 Fairfield Drive for 15 years and prior to that rented a spot next to Domino’s Pizza on Starlyn Avenue.
There are three stylists at the eight-chair salon.
“We offer all haircare services,” said owner Nicole Hill.
The salon also provides nail services, including manicures and pedicures, waxing and spray tans.
Spray tans are a safe alternative to tanning in the sun or a tanning bed, said Hill.
“It’s a big advantage compared to laying in the tanning bed because it’s a sunless tanning solution,” she added.
Hill noted that spray tans look very natural and can be applied in less than 30 minutes. Another advantage to spray tans is that they are instant as opposed to lying in the sun for days or weeks. The spray tans last for about five to seven days, and they are good for weddings, proms and pageants.
Spring is a busy time of year for the salon with clients wanting spray tans for weddings and proms. With Easter coming up and the weather changing, many clients want to change their hair color or get a shorter haircut for the warmer weather.
Pedicure business also starts to pick up in the spring as people start wearing sandals and flip-flops and going on vacation.
Christmas is another busy time of year for Nicole & Co. as people may want a different hairstyle for holiday parties. She stays on top of the latest beauty trends.
“We do a lot of gift certificates during Christmas,” Hill said. “A lot of people give the gift of beauty for Christmas. We can customize any gift certificate. We can customize it to whatever your needs are.”
Nicole & Company has many clients, including repeat customers who book appointments six weeks in advance. Walk-ins are also accepted, and the salon offers haircuts for men, women and children.
Hill said she thinks her business has been so successful because the salon has worked hard to accommodate clients and be available to them. Moreover, the stylists continue to educate themselves in the field of cosmetology and build relationships with the clients.
Hill attended KC’s School of Hair Design in Pontotoc, which her mom, Kay Chism, used to own. After she completed school, she worked for Who Does Your Hair? in New Albany for a couple of years and then opened her own business. Her goal when she was in hair school was to eventually have her own business.
“I’ve been very blessed,” said Hill. “It’s been a very rewarding career.”
She noted that her salon has two other stylists, and they are Gail Jones and Hope Farris. They are friendly and very good at what they do, she said.
New Albany has a lot of salons to choose from, and they’re all great, said Hill.
“I think we have a great selection to choose from,” she said.
Nicole & Co. is a good place to come for service because, “We always just try to do our best to serve our clients and to meet their needs and to be friendly.”
Moreover, she said, “I think we have great prices. We try to make sure that everybody’s happy when they leave. That’s what we want is to make them feel better because when you look better you feel better.”
Making people feel better about themselves is what she enjoys most about the business.
“I like the relationship you build with your clients,” she said. “You become friends. You look forward to seeing them.”
Hill has been married to her husband Jackie for 22 years, and they have three children—Claudia, Jackson and Claire. They live in Blue Springs and attend Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Nicole & Company is open Tuesday through Saturday and is often open after 5 p.m. to accommodate clients’ schedules.
“It’s not just a 9-5 job,” she said. “We are here to accommodate the client whenever the client needs to come.”
She hopes to keep her business going for “many more years to come.”
In addition to having many regular customers, the business also has many new clients.
“We love to see new faces,” she said. “We appreciate our loyal, regular customers very much.”
Last year around this time, her business had to close for about three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She said it was very stressful time.
“I was very thankful to get to come back to work and very thankful that my customers were loyal and waited until we opened back up,” she said.
She has clients who have been with Nicole & Co. since the business opened 19 years ago.
“It makes me feel very blessed,” she said. “I enjoy what I do.”
Sometimes clients will come to the salon with a picture of a hairstyle they want, and Hill can make that a reality.
“We try to make sure everybody’s happy before they leave,” she said. “You want them to feel good when they leave about the way they look.”
Hill graduated from W.P. Daniel High School and has lived in New Albany her whole life.
Her mom is the reason she went to hair school. Hill said she probably would not be where she is today if it weren’t for her mom, who taught her and helped her build her business.
“She’s the one who pushed me to open my own place,” Hill said.
Hill’s mom used to have a salon in New Albany, and Hill’s sister is a hairdresser too.
“It’s a family tradition,” Hill said.
Prior to Covid-19, Nicole & Co. would cut hair for the residents of an assisted living facility next to the business. She hopes those clients will return once they receive their vaccines.
“We miss them a lot,” she said.
Since Covid, a lot of older clients have stopped coming to the salon, said Hill, adding, “We miss seeing our older clients.”
Hill said Nicole & Co. offers a very family friendly atmosphere and over 20 years of experience in the salon industry.
“We are passionate about our work and making each client feel special,” she said. “We love what we do.”
The salon can be reached at 662-538-5566.
“I’m proud to live in New Albany, my hometown,” Hill said. “New Albany is such a great place for small businesses, and I have been so blessed with support and encouragement from my small town. Nicole and Co. is so grateful to our loyal clients and the relationships we have built over the years. We love doing hair, and that makes our job more fun than work.”