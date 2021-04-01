A local man has been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated assault after shots were fired Tuesday at Shady Dell Park on Standish Street in New Albany, according to police.
Demarcus Jones, 23, turned himself over to police Wednesday, and the second suspect, Charles Brown, 30, of Saltillo, remains at large.
The incident began Tuesday afternoon at the Reed Street apartments when Brown allegedly pulled out a firearm in the presence of Jones and others, police said. No shots were fired at that time.
Later that afternoon Brown and Jones met at Shady Dell Park. Brown allegedly got out of a vehicle and started shooting multiple times, police said. Jones allegedly returned fire.
No one was hit by gunfire, but two vehicles were struck.
Police received the report of the shooting around 5:38 p.m.
Brown is also wanted on charges of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.